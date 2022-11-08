Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Disappoints Wall Street With 11.44% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 1.57 million Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.68 changing hands around $7.05 or 11.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.57B. PLNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.72% off its 52-week high of $97.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.15, which suggests the last value was 21.16% up since then. When we look at Planet Fitness Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 965.85K.

Analysts gave the Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLNT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Planet Fitness Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) trade information

Instantly PLNT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 68.99 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 11.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.96%, with the 5-day performance at -5.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is 1.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLNT’s forecast low is $66.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Planet Fitness Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.68% over the past 6 months, a 86.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Planet Fitness Inc. will rise 52.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $234.59 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Planet Fitness Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $265.78 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Planet Fitness Inc. earnings to increase by 373.10%.

PLNT Dividends

Planet Fitness Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Planet Fitness Inc. shares while 106.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.30%. There are 106.06% institutions holding the Planet Fitness Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.26% of the shares, roughly 8.64 million PLNT shares worth $596.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 7.56 million shares worth $521.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.99 million shares estimated at $275.06 million under it, the former controlled 4.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $172.88 million.