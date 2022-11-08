Performance & Trends Of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.61 changing hands around $1.18 or 5.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $667.52M. BCYC’s current price is a discount, trading about -152.26% off its 52-week high of $62.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.08, which suggests the last value was 50.91% up since then. When we look at Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.15K.

Analysts gave the Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BCYC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.85.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

Instantly BCYC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.60 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 5.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.51%, with the 5-day performance at -5.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) is 9.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCYC’s forecast low is $33.00 with $74.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -200.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bicycle Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.09% over the past 6 months, a -41.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics plc will fall -14.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -49.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.71 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings to decrease by -0.10%.

BCYC Dividends

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.86% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares while 85.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.16%. There are 85.78% institutions holding the Bicycle Therapeutics plc stock share, with Deep Track Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.26% of the shares, roughly 1.86 million BCYC shares worth $81.44 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 1.69 million shares worth $74.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.26 million shares estimated at $55.44 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $7.97 million.