Performance & Trends Of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $35.85 changed hands at -$2.58 or -6.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52B. APPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.24% off its 52-week high of $102.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.53, which suggests the last value was 3.68% up since then. When we look at Appian Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 351.29K.

Analysts gave the Appian Corporation (APPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended APPN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Appian Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Instantly APPN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 51.07 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -6.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.02%, with the 5-day performance at -26.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is -16.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPN’s forecast low is $30.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Appian Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.67% over the past 6 months, a -33.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Appian Corporation will fall -45.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.93 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Appian Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $113.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $78.23 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Appian Corporation earnings to decrease by -157.40%.

APPN Dividends

Appian Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.78% of Appian Corporation shares while 76.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.20%. There are 76.02% institutions holding the Appian Corporation stock share, with Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 5.95 million APPN shares worth $362.03 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.38% or 5.87 million shares worth $357.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $117.33 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $68.91 million.