Performance Report And Forecasts For Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL)

In the last trading session, 2.05 million Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.35M. EDBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -512.24% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 12.24% up since then. When we look at Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 308.87K.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Instantly EDBL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7350 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.96%, with the 5-day performance at -13.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) is -33.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Edible Garden AG Incorporated earnings to decrease by -49.20%.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.18% of Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.