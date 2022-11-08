Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $5.27 changing hands around $1.12 or 26.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $137.41M. OPRTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -430.36% off its 52-week high of $27.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at Oportun Financial Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 309.72K.

Analysts gave the Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPRT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oportun Financial Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) trade information

Instantly OPRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -24.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.22 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 26.89% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.51%, with the 5-day performance at -24.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) is -12.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPRTâ€™s forecast low is $6.50 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -279.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oportun Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -61.54% over the past 6 months, a -53.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oportun Financial Corporation will fall -83.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -65.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $215.61 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Oportun Financial Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $235.43 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Oportun Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 198.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.80% per year.

OPRT Dividends

Oportun Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.85% of Oportun Financial Corporation shares while 74.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.40%. There are 74.20% institutions holding the Oportun Financial Corporation stock share, with Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.39% of the shares, roughly 3.41 million OPRT shares worth $48.95 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 2.66 million shares worth $38.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.94 million shares estimated at $27.8 million under it, the former controlled 5.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $9.42 million.