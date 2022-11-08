Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 21.63% Incline

In the latest trading session, 3.52 million Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.53 changing hands around $0.45 or 21.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.39M. OCUP’s current price is a discount, trading about -117.39% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the last value was 29.64% up since then. When we look at Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.71K.

Analysts gave the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OCUP as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

Instantly OCUP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.54 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 21.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.24%, with the 5-day performance at -11.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) is -11.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OCUP’s forecast low is $23.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1046.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -809.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.90% over the past 6 months, a -69.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. will rise 36.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.00% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100k and $489k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 27.70%.

OCUP Dividends

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.00% of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. shares while 16.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.31%. There are 16.62% institutions holding the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.63% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million OCUP shares worth $2.28 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $1.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.73 million.