Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $3.02 changed hands at -$0.11 or -3.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $226.83M. NIU’s last price was a discount, traded about -807.28% off its 52-week high of $27.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 14.9% up since then. When we look at Niu Technologies’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 555.22K.

Analysts gave the Niu Technologies (NIU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NIU as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Niu Technologies’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Instantly NIU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.42 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.25%, with the 5-day performance at 15.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is -14.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NIU’s forecast low is $47.44 with $112.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3626.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1470.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Niu Technologies share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.00% over the past 6 months, a -58.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.17 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Niu Technologies’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $214.82 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Niu Technologies earnings to increase by 32.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.84% per year.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Niu Technologies shares while 45.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.61%. There are 45.61% institutions holding the Niu Technologies stock share, with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.93% of the shares, roughly 5.44 million NIU shares worth $46.81 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 4.5 million shares worth $43.49 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $20.79 million under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $5.35 million.