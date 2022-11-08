Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -994.09 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.15. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $4.57 changed hands at -$1.04 or -18.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $207.63M. MRNSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -187.75% off its 52-week high of $13.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.97, which suggests the last value was 13.13% up since then. When we look at Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 220.01K.

Analysts gave the Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MRNS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

Instantly MRNS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.05 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -18.45% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.78%, with the 5-day performance at -2.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) is -17.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRNSâ€™s forecast low is $17.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -994.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -271.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 8.51% over the past 6 months, a 33.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -4.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 125.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.31 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $13.67 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.73 million and $10.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 3.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

MRNS Dividends

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 81.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.99%. There are 81.50% institutions holding the Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Lion Point Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 3.63 million MRNS shares worth $33.94 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.50% or 3.16 million shares worth $29.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $9.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $4.11 million.