Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX): Don’t Ditch LRCX Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.38. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $445.22 changing hands around $10.25 or 2.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.18B. LRCXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -64.38% off its 52-week high of $731.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $299.59, which suggests the last value was 32.71% up since then. When we look at Lam Research Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Analysts gave the Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended LRCX as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lam Research Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $9.53.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) trade information

Instantly LRCX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 448.95 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 2.36% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.52%, with the 5-day performance at 7.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is 16.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $414.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LRCXâ€™s forecast low is $300.00 with $560.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -25.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lam Research Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -2.72% over the past 6 months, a 4.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lam Research Corporation will rise 14.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.88 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Lam Research Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.1 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.3 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Lam Research Corporation earnings to increase by 21.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.66% per year.

LRCX Dividends

Lam Research Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 30. The 1.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.90. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Lam Research Corporation shares while 84.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.94%. There are 84.75% institutions holding the Lam Research Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 11.57 million LRCX shares worth $6.22 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.14% or 11.29 million shares worth $6.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 4.03 million shares estimated at $2.16 billion under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $1.64 billion.