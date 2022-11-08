Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.59M. KSPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1789.53% off its 52-week high of $16.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 4.65% up since then. When we look at Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 877.94K.

Analysts gave the Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KSPN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Instantly KSPN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.72%, with the 5-day performance at -19.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) is -37.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.03 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $31.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.46 million and $35.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Kaspien Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 07 and December 12.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.79% of Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares while 34.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.92%. There are 34.41% institutions holding the Kaspien Holdings Inc. stock share, with Independent Family Office, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 28.64% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million KSPN shares worth $5.2 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.90% or 97553.0 shares worth $0.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 23810.0 shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 12336.0 shares worth around $89569.0.