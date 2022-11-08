Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 2.17 million Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.35 changing hands around $0.53 or 1.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.58B. JNPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.67% off its 52-week high of $38.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.18, which suggests the last value was 17.03% up since then. When we look at Juniper Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Instantly JNPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 31.29 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.49%, with the 5-day performance at -2.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is 11.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Juniper Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.87% over the past 6 months, a 11.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Juniper Networks Inc. will rise 8.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Juniper Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.42 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Juniper Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.95% per year.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 30. The 2.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.36% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares while 96.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.34%. There are 96.01% institutions holding the Juniper Networks Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.33% of the shares, roughly 43.06 million JNPR shares worth $1.6 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.70% or 37.81 million shares worth $1.41 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28.8 million shares estimated at $820.82 million under it, the former controlled 8.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 9.33 million shares worth around $346.83 million.