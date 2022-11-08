Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at -$0.18 or -12.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.48M. JWEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1962.4% off its 52-week high of $25.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 23.2% up since then. When we look at Jowell Global Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 532.31K.
Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) trade information
Instantly JWEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -12.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.19%, with the 5-day performance at -12.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) is -14.82% down.
Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) estimates and forecasts
The 2022 estimates are for Jowell Global Ltd. earnings to decrease by -246.70%.
JWEL Dividends
Jowell Global Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 16.
Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.59% of Jowell Global Ltd. shares while 0.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.17%. There are 0.14% institutions holding the Jowell Global Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 14873.0 JWEL shares worth $32720.0.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 14581.0 shares worth $32078.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.
With 14581.0 shares estimated at $35286.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.