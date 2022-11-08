Is Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 1.34 million Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.09 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.55B. IR’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.99% off its 52-week high of $62.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.28, which suggests the last value was 26.01% up since then. When we look at Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Analysts gave the Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended IR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) trade information

Instantly IR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 53.68 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.95%, with the 5-day performance at 5.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is 16.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IR’s forecast low is $49.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ingersoll Rand Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.10% over the past 6 months, a 9.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ingersoll Rand Inc. will rise 13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.39 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.45 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Ingersoll Rand Inc. earnings to increase by 920.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03. The 0.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares while 111.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.91%. There are 111.63% institutions holding the Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.95% of the shares, roughly 68.81 million IR shares worth $3.46 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.85% or 44.05 million shares worth $2.22 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. With 13.59 million shares estimated at $684.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 12.61 million shares worth around $634.71 million.