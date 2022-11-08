Is Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $3.88 changed hands at -$0.16 or -3.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $197.88M. FOSL’s last price was a discount, traded about -415.46% off its 52-week high of $20.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.24, which suggests the last value was 16.49% up since then. When we look at Fossil Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FOSL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Fossil Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Instantly FOSL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.42 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -3.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.29%, with the 5-day performance at -8.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is 7.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -55.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOSL’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 35.57% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $435.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fossil Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020 will be $528.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $539.49 million and $711.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Fossil Group Inc. earnings to increase by 125.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.90% per year.

FOSL Dividends

Fossil Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.76% of Fossil Group Inc. shares while 77.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.63%. There are 77.27% institutions holding the Fossil Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.03% of the shares, roughly 7.79 million FOSL shares worth $30.23 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.22% or 5.3 million shares worth $20.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.99 million shares estimated at $15.5 million under it, the former controlled 7.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $5.46 million.