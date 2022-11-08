Is Dynatrace Inc.’s (NYSE: DT) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.97 changing hands around $2.22 or 6.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.00B. DT’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.51% off its 52-week high of $77.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.41, which suggests the last value was 18.24% up since then. When we look at Dynatrace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Analysts gave the Dynatrace Inc. (DT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended DT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dynatrace Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 35.70 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.08%, with the 5-day performance at -4.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is -7.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DT’s forecast low is $35.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynatrace Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.73% over the past 6 months, a 22.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynatrace Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $262.43 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Dynatrace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $279.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 130.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Dynatrace Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.35% per year.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Dynatrace Inc. shares while 96.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.77%. There are 96.28% institutions holding the Dynatrace Inc. stock share, with Thoma Bravo, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 29.35% of the shares, roughly 84.3 million DT shares worth $3.97 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 18.42 million shares worth $867.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 5.76 million shares estimated at $271.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 5.3 million shares worth around $199.81 million.