Is DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.08 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $792.32M. DCGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.21% off its 52-week high of $11.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.96, which suggests the last value was 38.61% up since then. When we look at DocGo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 778.01K.

Analysts gave the DocGo Inc. (DCGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DCGO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DocGo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Instantly DCGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.30 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.58%, with the 5-day performance at -18.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is -24.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DCGO’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.14% for it to hit the projected low.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocGo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.84% over the past 6 months, a 61.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.94 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that DocGo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $93.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for DocGo Inc. earnings to increase by 201.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.07% per year.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.36% of DocGo Inc. shares while 22.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.44%. There are 22.68% institutions holding the DocGo Inc. stock share, with Hood River Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million DCGO shares worth $24.89 million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 2.53 million shares worth $23.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.79 million shares estimated at $12.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $7.54 million.