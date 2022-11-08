Is Corsair Gaming Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRSR) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.50 changed hands at $1.5 or 10.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.62B. CRSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.45% off its 52-week high of $26.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.96, which suggests the last value was 33.58% up since then. When we look at Corsair Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.23K.

Analysts gave the Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CRSR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Instantly CRSR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.72 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.47%, with the 5-day performance at 19.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is 35.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRSR’s forecast low is $15.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corsair Gaming Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.63% over the past 6 months, a -83.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corsair Gaming Inc. will fall -86.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $316.06 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Corsair Gaming Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $414.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $458.85 million and $391.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Corsair Gaming Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.82% per year.

CRSR Dividends

Corsair Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.64% of Corsair Gaming Inc. shares while 78.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.68%. There are 78.71% institutions holding the Corsair Gaming Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.95% of the shares, roughly 4.72 million CRSR shares worth $99.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 3.98 million shares worth $84.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $31.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $24.33 million.