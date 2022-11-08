Investors Could Make -496.33% On Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.36 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.00M. LTRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.45% off its 52-week high of $10.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.19, which suggests the last value was 3.9% up since then. When we look at Lantern Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30480.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.61K.

Analysts gave the Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LTRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lantern Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) trade information

Instantly LTRN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.52 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.98%, with the 5-day performance at 6.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) is -11.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LTRN’s forecast low is $11.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -496.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -152.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lantern Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.85% over the past 6 months, a -61.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lantern Pharma Inc. will fall -147.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Lantern Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.40%.

LTRN Dividends

Lantern Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 05.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.70% of Lantern Pharma Inc. shares while 30.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.51%. There are 30.50% institutions holding the Lantern Pharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.39% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million LTRN shares worth $2.63 million.

Sanders Morris Harris LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.38% or 0.37 million shares worth $2.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $1.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 99130.0 shares worth around $0.71 million.