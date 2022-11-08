Investor Confidence Declines As Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Shares Lose -$1.9

In the last trading session, 2.07 million Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $26.80 changed hands at -$1.9 or -6.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. RPD’s last price was a discount, traded about -431.46% off its 52-week high of $142.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.86, which suggests the last value was -0.22% down since then. When we look at Rapid7 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 828.68K.

Analysts gave the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended RPD as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rapid7 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

Instantly RPD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.76 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -6.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.23%, with the 5-day performance at -40.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) is -37.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RPD’s forecast low is $30.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -235.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rapid7 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.69% over the past 6 months, a 320.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rapid7 Inc. will fall -142.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.13 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Rapid7 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $177.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $126.42 million and $134.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Rapid7 Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.70%.

RPD Dividends

Rapid7 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of Rapid7 Inc. shares while 104.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.75%. There are 104.97% institutions holding the Rapid7 Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.07% of the shares, roughly 5.28 million RPD shares worth $587.56 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.37% or 4.87 million shares worth $542.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.77 million shares estimated at $118.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $177.22 million.