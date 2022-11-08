Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 2.19 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.26 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.29B. HST’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.32% off its 52-week high of $21.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.10, which suggests the last value was 12.51% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.06 million.

Analysts gave the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HST as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.73 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.27%, with the 5-day performance at -9.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is 5.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.15% over the past 6 months, a 193.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 377.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 182.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $615.82 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 104.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to increase by 98.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.40% per year.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03. The 2.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 103.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.23%. There are 103.03% institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.49% of the shares, roughly 116.33 million HST shares worth $2.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.84% or 69.4 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34.27 million shares estimated at $697.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 20.64 million shares worth around $401.05 million.