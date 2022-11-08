Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.78 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.55B. HLMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.03% off its 52-week high of $12.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.59, which suggests the last value was 15.3% up since then. When we look at Hillman Solutions Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HLMN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) trade information

Instantly HLMN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.21 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -4.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.28%, with the 5-day performance at 4.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is 12.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.22 days.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hillman Solutions Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.96% over the past 6 months, a -31.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hillman Solutions Corp. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $351.81 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Hillman Solutions Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $366 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $344.49 million and $358.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hillman Solutions Corp. earnings to decrease by -117.90%.

HLMN Dividends

Hillman Solutions Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Hillman Solutions Corp. shares while 105.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.85%. There are 105.99% institutions holding the Hillman Solutions Corp. stock share, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 30.65% of the shares, roughly 59.6 million HLMN shares worth $467.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.70% or 11.08 million shares worth $86.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Conestoga Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 4.72 million shares estimated at $36.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 4.61 million shares worth around $36.11 million.