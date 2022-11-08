Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 11.15 million Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at $0.11 or 3.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.15B. GRAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -483.33% off its 52-week high of $17.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.19, which suggests the last value was 25.51% up since then. When we look at Grab Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.77 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.94 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 3.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.77%, with the 5-day performance at 13.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 4.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 98.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRAB’s forecast low is $2.58 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 366.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.99 billion. 0 analysts are of the opinion that Grab Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $225.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $640.66 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 366.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Grab Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -32.20%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.01% of Grab Holdings Limited shares while 45.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.51%. There are 45.00% institutions holding the Grab Holdings Limited stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.85% of the shares, roughly 699.18 million GRAB shares worth $2.45 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 319.92 million shares worth $1.12 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 91.67 million shares estimated at $231.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 46.56 million shares worth around $117.81 million.