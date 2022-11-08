GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 changing hands around $0.03 or 3.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.55M. GLDG’s current price is a discount, trading about -119.57% off its 52-week high of $2.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at GoldMining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 455.56K.

Analysts gave the GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLDG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Instantly GLDG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9300 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.83%, with the 5-day performance at 2.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) is 4.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLDG’s forecast low is $3.11 with $3.83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -316.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -238.04% for it to hit the projected low.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GoldMining Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.82% over the past 6 months, a -350.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 14.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.75% of GoldMining Inc. shares while 10.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.81%. There are 10.19% institutions holding the GoldMining Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.30% of the shares, roughly 8.18 million GLDG shares worth $13.9 million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 2.5 million shares worth $4.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. With 6.58 million shares estimated at $6.29 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.27 million.