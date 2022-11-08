First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.28 million First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.06 or 23.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.79M. FHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -953.57% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 21.43% up since then. When we look at First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 462.35K.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) trade information

Instantly FHS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4318 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 23.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.42%, with the 5-day performance at -27.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) is -53.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 88.80% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -36.30%.

FHS Dividends

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02. The 15.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 15.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. shares while 32.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.18%. There are 32.18% institutions holding the First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Eqt Fund Management S.a R.l. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 22.70% of the shares, roughly 4.13 million FHS shares worth $3.3 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 59700.0 shares worth $89550.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.