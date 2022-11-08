First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.28 changing hands around $1.91 or 18.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.61B. FA’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.33% off its 52-week high of $24.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.07, which suggests the last value was 18.0% up since then. When we look at First Advantage Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 479.29K.

Analysts gave the First Advantage Corporation (FA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Advantage Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) trade information

Instantly FA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -26.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.91 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 18.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.54%, with the 5-day performance at -26.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) is -21.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FA’s forecast low is $13.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -201.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.86% for it to hit the projected low.

First Advantage Corporation (FA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Advantage Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.38% over the past 6 months, a 3.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $199.34 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that First Advantage Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $213.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $174.83 million and $171.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.00%. The 2022 estimates are for First Advantage Corporation earnings to increase by 120.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.45% per year.

FA Dividends

First Advantage Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.46% of First Advantage Corporation shares while 93.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.11%. There are 93.75% institutions holding the First Advantage Corporation stock share, with Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 58.75% of the shares, roughly 89.88 million FA shares worth $1.81 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.17% or 4.85 million shares worth $97.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $93.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $59.56 million.