DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 3.33 million DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $66.81 changing hands around $5.07 or 8.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.14B. DD’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.47% off its 52-week high of $85.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.52, which suggests the last value was 25.88% up since then. When we look at DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Analysts gave the DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DD as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

Instantly DD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 67.88 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 8.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.57%, with the 5-day performance at 7.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is 17.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DD’s forecast low is $60.00 with $91.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.19% for it to hit the projected low.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DuPont de Nemours Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.03% over the past 6 months, a -23.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DuPont de Nemours Inc. will rise 85.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.2 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $4.17 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2022 estimates are for DuPont de Nemours Inc. earnings to increase by 197.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.73% per year.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08. The 2.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares while 74.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.52%. There are 74.46% institutions holding the DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.06% of the shares, roughly 40.99 million DD shares worth $3.02 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 35.22 million shares worth $2.59 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 13.33 million shares estimated at $980.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million shares worth around $825.73 million.