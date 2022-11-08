Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.59 million Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.05B. DNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.58% off its 52-week high of $2.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 26.61% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.29 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 5.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.49%, with the 5-day performance at -2.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 4.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.36 days.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.10% over the past 6 months, a -300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.00% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 192.30%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 29.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.32%. There are 29.14% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.03% of the shares, roughly 24.78 million DNN shares worth $39.65 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.46% or 20.14 million shares worth $32.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. With 41.56 million shares estimated at $40.43 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 25.82 million shares worth around $38.48 million.