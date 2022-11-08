Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.94 million Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.50 changed hands at $0.58 or 5.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. DH’s last price was a discount, traded about -283.39% off its 52-week high of $44.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.09, which suggests the last value was 12.26% up since then. When we look at Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 587.26K.

Analysts gave the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Instantly DH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.14 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 5.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.92%, with the 5-day performance at -27.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is -22.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DH’s forecast low is $11.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Definitive Healthcare Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.64% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.61 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $57.41 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Definitive Healthcare Corp. earnings to increase by 44.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 72.00% per year.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.08% of Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares while 106.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.28%. There are 106.03% institutions holding the Definitive Healthcare Corp. stock share, with Advent International Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 63.99% of the shares, roughly 62.49 million DH shares worth $1.54 billion.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.64% or 5.51 million shares worth $135.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $49.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $32.85 million.