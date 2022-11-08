Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $33.45 changed hands at $0.95 or 2.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26B. CCRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.94% off its 52-week high of $40.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.26, which suggests the last value was 54.38% up since then. When we look at Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 898.33K.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) trade information

Instantly CCRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 40.12 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.50%, with the 5-day performance at -9.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is 5.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCRN’s forecast low is $26.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.05% over the past 6 months, a 64.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. will fall -39.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -56.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $578.25 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $561.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $640.68 million and $788.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. earnings to increase by 62.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CCRN Dividends

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.40% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares while 100.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.40%. There are 100.66% institutions holding the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.26% of the shares, roughly 6.06 million CCRN shares worth $202.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.40% or 2.76 million shares worth $92.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $88.6 million under it, the former controlled 7.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $36.3 million.