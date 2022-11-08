Could Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 5.22 million Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.75 changed hands at -$9.54 or -30.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.35B. VERV’s last price was a discount, traded about -158.3% off its 52-week high of $56.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.70, which suggests the last value was 50.8% up since then. When we look at Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.66K.

Analysts gave the Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VERV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -42.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.87 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -30.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.01%, with the 5-day performance at -42.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is -35.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERV’s forecast low is $35.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -244.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verve Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.57% over the past 6 months, a 33.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verve Therapeutics Inc. will rise 90.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.90% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Verve Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -351.70%.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.93% of Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares while 69.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.72%. There are 69.17% institutions holding the Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 5.12 million VERV shares worth $116.75 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.39% or 3.14 million shares worth $71.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.09 million shares estimated at $31.93 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $13.15 million.