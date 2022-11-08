Could Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 49.46 million Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at $0.46 or 38.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $161.92M. PHUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.11% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 39.76% up since then. When we look at Phunware Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Instantly PHUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 38.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.88%, with the 5-day performance at 41.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is 44.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phunware Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.00% over the past 6 months, a 32.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phunware Inc. will rise 58.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 140.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.79 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Phunware Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $6.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.44 million and $2.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 303.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 180.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Phunware Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.50%.

PHUN Dividends

Phunware Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.14% of Phunware Inc. shares while 14.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.98%. There are 14.21% institutions holding the Phunware Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.50% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million PHUN shares worth $9.52 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 1.41 million shares worth $3.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.21 million shares estimated at $6.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $3.0 million.