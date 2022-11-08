CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.68 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.00B. KMX’s current price is a discount, trading about -141.16% off its 52-week high of $155.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.85, which suggests the last value was 15.2% up since then. When we look at CarMax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Analysts gave the CarMax Inc. (KMX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended KMX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CarMax Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

Instantly KMX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.92 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.37%, with the 5-day performance at 2.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is 3.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KMX’s forecast low is $48.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.79% for it to hit the projected low.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CarMax Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.36% over the past 6 months, a -39.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CarMax Inc. will fall -16.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.64 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that CarMax Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $8.13 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for CarMax Inc. earnings to increase by 54.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.30% per year.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 22.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of CarMax Inc. shares while 104.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.25%. There are 104.91% institutions holding the CarMax Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.11% of the shares, roughly 17.69 million KMX shares worth $1.71 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.54% or 10.41 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 6.71 million shares estimated at $575.76 million under it, the former controlled 4.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 4.17% of the shares, roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $569.44 million.