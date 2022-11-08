Can Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $4.45 changed hands at -$1.12 or -20.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $214.76M. CNCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.62% off its 52-week high of $7.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 42.25% up since then. When we look at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 504.83K.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Instantly CNCE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.16 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -20.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.27%, with the 5-day performance at -25.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is -27.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.93% over the past 6 months, a -19.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -656.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -99.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $80k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.02 million and $543k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -99.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -85.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 2.90%.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.60% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 40.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.26%. There are 40.74% institutions holding the Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million CNCE shares worth $10.22 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.20% or 2.25 million shares worth $7.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $1.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $1.29 million.