Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 2.34 million Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.74 changed hands at -$0.89 or -15.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $759.82M. BRMK’s current price is a discount, trading about -120.68% off its 52-week high of $10.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.89, which suggests the last value was -3.16% down since then. When we look at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) trade information

Instantly BRMK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.78 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -15.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.30%, with the 5-day performance at -3.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) is 10.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.50% over the past 6 months, a -11.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will fall -5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.9 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $31.34 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.90%.

BRMK Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07. The 14.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 14.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.26% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares while 48.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.74%. There are 48.58% institutions holding the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 11.67 million BRMK shares worth $100.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.34% or 11.08 million shares worth $95.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.57 million shares estimated at $30.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $26.95 million.