Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) Stock Could Make A -744.16% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $1.54 changed hands at -$1.31 or -45.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.93M. BPTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -242.86% off its 52-week high of $5.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was -74.03% down since then. When we look at Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19470.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.25K.

Analysts gave the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BPTH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) trade information

Instantly BPTH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -52.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.30 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -45.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.15%, with the 5-day performance at -52.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) is -52.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BPTH’s forecast low is $9.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -744.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -484.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.17% over the past 6 months, a -13.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. will fall -88.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 45.10%.

BPTH Dividends

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares while 5.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.78%. There are 5.76% institutions holding the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million BPTH shares worth $0.34 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.94% or 67519.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 94978.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.