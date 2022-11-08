Are Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.63 changed hands at $0.13 or 2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.85B. ROIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -197.69% off its 52-week high of $16.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 55.24% up since then. When we look at Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ROIV as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.72 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.15%, with the 5-day performance at 9.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 27.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROIV’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -166.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roivant Sciences Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.16% over the past 6 months, a -36.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.43 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $10.57 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Roivant Sciences Ltd. earnings to decrease by -6.80%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.28% of Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares while 49.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.46%. There are 49.84% institutions holding the Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock share, with QVT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.40% of the shares, roughly 129.39 million ROIV shares worth $639.21 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.13% or 99.38 million shares worth $490.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.62 million shares estimated at $10.67 million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $6.35 million.