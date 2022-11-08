Are Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 2.73 million Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.02 changed hands at -$9.36 or -13.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.73B. LITE’s current price is a discount, trading about -78.47% off its 52-week high of $108.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.66, which suggests the last value was -7.6% down since then. When we look at Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 822.53K.

Analysts gave the Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LITE as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) trade information

Instantly LITE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 75.56 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -13.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.46%, with the 5-day performance at -5.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) is -3.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LITE’s forecast low is $80.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lumentum Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.12% over the past 6 months, a 6.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lumentum Holdings Inc. will rise 15.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $417.55 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $485.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $392.1 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Lumentum Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.50% per year.

LITE Dividends

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares while 101.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.80%. There are 101.51% institutions holding the Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.98% of the shares, roughly 9.64 million LITE shares worth $941.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.44% or 6.51 million shares worth $635.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $162.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $158.18 million.