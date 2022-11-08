Are Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 1.89 million Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.12 or -40.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.17M. FSRD’s current price is a discount, trading about -5788.24% off its 52-week high of $10.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was -52.94% down since then. When we look at Fast Radius Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.06K.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Instantly FSRD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3447 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -40.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.06%, with the 5-day performance at 1.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) is -29.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FSRD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1664.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1664.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fast Radius Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $7.5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Fast Radius Inc. earnings to decrease by -213.20%.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.39% of Fast Radius Inc. shares while 29.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.41%. There are 29.30% institutions holding the Fast Radius Inc. stock share, with ECP ControlCo, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 20.85% of the shares, roughly 15.6 million FSRD shares worth $23.24 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.67% or 2.0 million shares worth $2.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 82644.0 shares estimated at $45098.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 38983.0 shares worth around $58084.0.