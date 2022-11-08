Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.52 million Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $47.62 changed hands at -$2.8 or -5.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.22B. APLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.0% off its 52-week high of $70.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.08, which suggests the last value was 30.53% up since then. When we look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended APLS as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 62.24 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -5.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%, with the 5-day performance at -21.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is -18.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.86 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.54% over the past 6 months, a 32.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.94 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $23.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $500k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3,288.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.30% per year.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.67% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 90.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.82%. There are 90.92% institutions holding the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.33% of the shares, roughly 14.2 million APLS shares worth $721.47 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.87% or 9.45 million shares worth $480.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.79 million shares estimated at $165.05 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $131.08 million.