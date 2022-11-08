AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $396.37M. AMTD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1177.23% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 0.99% up since then. When we look at AMTD IDEA Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.84 million.

Analysts gave the AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMTD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Instantly AMTD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.14%, with the 5-day performance at -4.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is -13.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMTD’s forecast low is $69.90 with $69.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6820.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6820.79% for it to hit the projected low.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for AMTD IDEA Group earnings to increase by 11.60%.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD IDEA Group shares while 2.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.30%. There are 2.30% institutions holding the AMTD IDEA Group stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million AMTD shares worth $1.29 million.

Envestnet Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 21946.0 shares worth $22165.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 24941.0 shares estimated at $25190.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.