AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 3.66 million AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $159.60 changed hands at -$2.41 or -1.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.77B. ABC’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.82% off its 52-week high of $167.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $113.68, which suggests the last value was 28.77% up since then. When we look at AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ABC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.64.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) trade information

Instantly ABC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 167.29 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.91%, with the 5-day performance at 3.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) is 17.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $178.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABC’s forecast low is $162.00 with $195.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.5% for it to hit the projected low.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AmerisourceBergen Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.98% over the past 6 months, a 3.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AmerisourceBergen Corporation will rise 2.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.59 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $60.57 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.20%. The 2022 estimates are for AmerisourceBergen Corporation earnings to increase by 144.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.98% per year.

ABC Dividends

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06. The 1.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.84. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.75% of AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares while 70.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.79%. There are 70.38% institutions holding the AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 18.93 million ABC shares worth $3.02 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 17.19 million shares worth $2.75 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.62 million shares estimated at $739.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $578.05 million.