Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $9.82 changed hands at $0.58 or 6.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03B. ATEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.57% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.73, which suggests the last value was 41.65% up since then. When we look at Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 702.81K.

Analysts gave the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATEC as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Instantly ATEC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.37 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 6.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.09%, with the 5-day performance at -4.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is 9.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATEC’s forecast low is $9.50 with $22.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphatec Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.49% over the past 6 months, a 6.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphatec Holdings Inc. will rise 25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.09 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $79.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.92 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Alphatec Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.02% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares while 56.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.71%. There are 56.07% institutions holding the Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.86% of the shares, roughly 4.94 million ATEC shares worth $56.84 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 3.59 million shares worth $41.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.9 million shares estimated at $21.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $20.71 million.