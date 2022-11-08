Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $181.82 changing hands around $0.45 or 0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.26B. ALGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -292.33% off its 52-week high of $713.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $172.05, which suggests the last value was 5.37% up since then. When we look at Align Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 949.88K.

Analysts gave the Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALGN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Align Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.28.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) trade information

Instantly ALGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 193.27 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.40%, with the 5-day performance at -6.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is -14.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $241.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALGN’s forecast low is $160.00 with $375.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Align Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.57% over the past 6 months, a -34.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Align Technology Inc. will fall -20.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Align Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $977.8 million and $1.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Align Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.25% per year.

ALGN Dividends

Align Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.27% of Align Technology Inc. shares while 88.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.68%. There are 88.75% institutions holding the Align Technology Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 6.37 million ALGN shares worth $2.78 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.55% or 5.95 million shares worth $2.59 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $1.05 billion under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $942.45 million.