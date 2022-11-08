Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.25 million Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.93 changed hands at -$0.31 or -4.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $755.35M. ASTL’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.97% off its 52-week high of $13.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.21, which suggests the last value was 10.39% up since then. When we look at Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASTL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

Instantly ASTL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.58 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -4.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.02%, with the 5-day performance at 6.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) is 9.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Algoma Steel Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.07% over the past 6 months, a -74.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $983.93 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $923.5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Algoma Steel Group Inc. earnings to increase by 953.70%.

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 2.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.62% of Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares while 65.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.29%. There are 65.86% institutions holding the Algoma Steel Group Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Credit, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.01% of the shares, roughly 20.52 million ASTL shares worth $230.8 million.

Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 12.4 million shares worth $139.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $4.07 million under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $1.01 million.