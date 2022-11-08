Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 4.79 million Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $41.51 changed hands at -$0.89 or -2.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.01B. AA’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.3% off its 52-week high of $98.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.55, which suggests the last value was 19.18% up since then. When we look at Alcoa Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.38 million.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 43.52 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -2.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.33%, with the 5-day performance at 6.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is 6.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AA’s forecast low is $35.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alcoa Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.43% over the past 6 months, a -30.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alcoa Corporation will fall -61.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.03 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Alcoa Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.13 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Alcoa Corporation earnings to increase by 347.00%.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 17 and January 23. The 0.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Alcoa Corporation shares while 89.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.81%. There are 89.02% institutions holding the Alcoa Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.16% of the shares, roughly 20.08 million AA shares worth $1.81 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.05% or 18.09 million shares worth $1.63 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.39 million shares estimated at $485.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 5.31 million shares worth around $242.16 million.