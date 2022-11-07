Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Shares Are Down -62.34% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $116.84 changed hands at -$4.16 or -3.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.74B. ZS’s current price is a discount, trading about -221.9% off its 52-week high of $376.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $117.41, which suggests the last value was -0.49% down since then. When we look at Zscaler Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 159.55 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -3.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.34%, with the 5-day performance at -21.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is -33.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $211.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZS’s forecast low is $155.00 with $280.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zscaler Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.03% over the past 6 months, a 71.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zscaler Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $305.44 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Zscaler Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $325.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $197.07 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Zscaler Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.33% per year.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 02.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.70% of Zscaler Inc. shares while 46.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.36%. There are 46.47% institutions holding the Zscaler Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 7.61 million ZS shares worth $1.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 6.82 million shares worth $1.64 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $584.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $309.75 million.