Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ZLAB Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $30.93 changed hands at $2.59 or 9.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.75B. ZLAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.92% off its 52-week high of $103.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.98, which suggests the last value was 32.17% up since then. When we look at Zai Lab Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.25K.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Instantly ZLAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.22 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 9.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.79%, with the 5-day performance at 30.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is -12.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.98 days.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zai Lab Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.34% over the past 6 months, a 38.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zai Lab Limited will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.8 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zai Lab Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $50.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.89 million and $36.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Zai Lab Limited earnings to increase by 78.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Zai Lab Limited shares while 73.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.80%. There are 73.73% institutions holding the Zai Lab Limited stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.43% of the shares, roughly 8.26 million ZLAB shares worth $363.19 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 4.56 million shares worth $200.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (US). With 7.24 million shares estimated at $289.5 million under it, the former controlled 7.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (US) held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $37.76 million.