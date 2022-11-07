Will Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.65 million Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $7.38 changed hands at -$1.03 or -12.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $609.81M. PRVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.31% off its 52-week high of $9.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.18, which suggests the last value was 56.91% up since then. When we look at Provention Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Instantly PRVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.10 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -12.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.32%, with the 5-day performance at 10.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is 18.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.92 days.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Provention Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.03% over the past 6 months, a -1.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Provention Bio Inc. will fall -8.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 274.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $700k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Provention Bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $750k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Provention Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 3.50%.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.68% of Provention Bio Inc. shares while 53.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.11%. There are 53.21% institutions holding the Provention Bio Inc. stock share, with Sessa Capital IM, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.37% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million PRVB shares worth $43.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 4.39 million shares worth $32.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $10.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $5.6 million.