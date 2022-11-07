Why Should You Invest In Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI)?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.69M. POAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -433.33% off its 52-week high of $1.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was -4.17% down since then. When we look at Predictive Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 246.17K.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Instantly POAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2809 subtracted -6.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.28%, with the 5-day performance at -4.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is -31.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Predictive Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.34% over the past 6 months, a 73.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 745.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Predictive Oncology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $600k and $314k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 233.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,173.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 83.80%.

POAI Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.20% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares while 6.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.83%. There are 6.54% institutions holding the Predictive Oncology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.21% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million POAI shares worth $2.08 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 0.64 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.39 million shares estimated at $1.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $0.7 million.