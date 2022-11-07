What Is The Performance Outlook For Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $141.42 changed hands at -$0.79 or -0.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.76B. PANW’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.06% off its 52-week high of $213.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $140.07, which suggests the last value was 0.95% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 176.10 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.37%, with the 5-day performance at -16.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is -18.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.48 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.50% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc. will rise 25.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 34 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 billion. 34 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $1.65 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks Inc. earnings to increase by 47.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.25% per year.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares while 89.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.20%. There are 89.79% institutions holding the Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 23.65% of the shares, roughly 23.04 million PANW shares worth $3.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.80% or 16.37 million shares worth $2.32 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 8.8 million shares estimated at $1.25 billion under it, the former controlled 9.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 4.51% of the shares, roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $622.46 million.